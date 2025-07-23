Kaylee Goncalves' Sister Says Model Student Kohberger Will Only Get D's in Prison

Play video content

Bryan Kohberger may have gotten A's throughout his academic career, but he's "gonna be getting big D's in prison" ... an insult joke actually spoken in a victim impact statement in court today.

Kaylee Goncalves' mother, Kristi, spoke in the Ada County, Idaho Courthouse Wednesday ... and, she said she's disappointed Kohberger won't face a firing squad for killing four University of Idaho students as they slept in their off-campus house in 2022 -- but, she finds comfort in the knowledge that the men in prison will have their way with him.

She says, "You will finally get what you wanted: physical touch. Just probably not how you were expecting it."

Kaylee's sister, Aubrie Goncalves, doubled down on the sentiment in a statement read by Kristi ... saying to Kohberger, "You may have received A's in high school and college, but you're gonna be getting big D's in prison."

It was one of many fiery statements made by the Goncalves family during the hearing Thursday ... with father Steve calling Kohberger a "complete joke" and telling him no one will remember him.

And, Kaylee's other sister, Alivea, stole the show with her own statement ... telling Kohberger he's exceedingly average -- and telling him he couldn't have taken Kaylee down if she were awake when he broke into the house. She received a round of applause at the end.

The two surviving roommates, Brittany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, gave statements about their trials and tribulations with anxiety and traumatic stress instead of going after him directly.

Mortensen did call Kohberger a "hollow vessel" and something "less than human."

Kohberger pled guilty -- in a controversial plea deal -- to murdering Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin and will receive a sentence of life without parole.