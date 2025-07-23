Bryan Kohberger 'Disfigured' Kaylee Goncalves, Fought Xana Kernodle Before Fleeing

Bryan Kohberger brutally "disfigured" Kaylee Goncalves' face and fought through a violent struggle with Xana Kernodle before fleeing the scene of the University of Idaho murders ... according to newly unsealed police reports.

Moscow Police documents just released say the November 2022 killings were even more savage than initially reported -- describing Goncalves' injuries as so severe her face was left unrecognizable. The responding police officer noted the disfigurement in his report, while others called the crime scene a bloodbath.

On the floor below, Kohberger clashed with Kernodle after she either saw or heard him kill her roommates upstairs. The police sergeant wrote that "an intense struggle" clearly took place, and Kernodle had deep defensive wounds between her fingers -- evidence she fought for her life.

According to the reports, Kohberger didn't flee until after that confrontation, according to police. Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told police she saw a masked man walk past her room and exit through a sliding glass door -- carrying what looked like a package.

Though not confirmed in the reports, Mortensen's account aligns with Kernodle having received a fast food delivery shortly before the murders -- leading to speculation Kohberger may have grabbed it on his way out.

Police say Ethan Chapin, Kernodle's boyfriend, was most likely killed in his sleep. He was found in his bed with a blanket partially covering his body.

Mortensen recalled hearing screams, footsteps, and a chilling male voice saying, "You're gonna be fine. I'm gonna help you" before spotting Kohberger minutes later. Prosecutors now believe Kernodle may not have been a planned target -- only encountering Kohberger by chance after the initial murders.

Play video content