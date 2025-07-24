Bryan Kohberger Snaps New Mug Shot After Sentencing

Bryan Kohberger brutally disfigured one of his victims' faces when he murdered four college students in Idaho ... but he doesn't have so much as a blemish on him in a new booking photo.

We obtained the mug shot the confessed butcher snapped after getting sentenced to life in prison ... and he's mostly expressionless and clean-shaven, staring into the camera with his pale skin and blue eyes.

Kohberger's latest booking photo looks a lot like his previous ones ... minus some facial hair ... and they're all kinda creepy.

BK was sentenced Wednesday after cutting a plea deal that took the death penalty off the table ... admitting to murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin inside an off-campus house in November 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.

Newly unsealed police reports say Kaylee's injuries were so severe, her face was left unrecognizable ... and the responding officer noted her disfigurement in his report, while others described the crime scene as a bloodbath.

Play video content