Bryan Kohberger Asked Tinder Match What's the Worst Way to Die, Police Say

Bryan Kohberger totally freaked out one of his Tinder matches when he asked her about death during one of their conversations, police say.

The convicted murderer asked the unidentified woman what the worst way to die is ... after she shared her friend had been murdered in her town years earlier, according to freshly released Moscow, Idaho police documents from the BK investigation.

Kohberger was quite intrigued by the woman's response that a knife would be an awful way to die, and he went on to ask if she was referring to something "like a KA-BAR?"

Detectives say the female ended contact with him after his eyebrow-raising questions gave her the creeps. It's unclear when the match happened.

Law enforcement later reported Tinder was unable to provide any proof of such a conversation that may have been linked to Kohberger.

Play video content

This is just one eye-popping point that has come out in the police reports released after he was sentenced to life in prison.

Another report documents a September 2024 conversation between a detective and a person who had been housed next to Kohberger at the Latah County Jail in Idaho. The inmate apparently had an issue with his sleeping habits ... claiming the killer would nap during the day and stay up all night making noises as he shuffled around his cell.

A separate report revealed Kohberger "disfigured" Kaylee Goncalves' face as she put up a fight for her life during her slaying.

As you know, the former Washington State University teacher's assistant used a knife -- believed to be a KA-BAR -- to murder Goncalves and her roommates Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, plus Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, at the girls' off-campus house at the University of Idaho on Nov. 13, 2022.