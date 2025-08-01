Bryan Kohberger Transferred to Solitary Confinement After Getting Life in Prison

Bryan Kohberger’s gonna have no cellmates and no distractions ... 'cause he's just been moved to solitary confinement at Idaho’s Maximum Security Institution, TMZ has learned.

Sources tell TMZ Kohberger’s long-term restrictive housing -- J Block -- isn’t just any penitentiary unit. It holds up to 128 inmates, and includes everyone from protective custody incarcerees to long-term isolation holds ... and even death row.

It’s a grim setup -- inmates in long-term restrictive housing live alone in their cells, only allowed to exit in restraints ... they get showers every other day, and are permitted just one hour of outdoor time daily.

If there’s any silver lining in Kohberger's solitary lockdown life, it’s this -- inmates can still place commisary orders, they can send messages through JPay, and maybe most importantly to them ... they still get access to religious services.

Bryan was recently hit with four consecutive life sentences for the brutal murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin -- and before that, he faced a firestorm in court as the victims’ families tore into him over the horrific killings.