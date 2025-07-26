Police Reveal Whose Blood Seeped Through Wall After Bryan Kohberger Rampage

Idaho investigators have unlocked the mystery behind whose blood seeped out of the murder house and dribbled down the side of it after Bryan Kohberger slaughtered 4 college students with a knife.

State Police Lt. Darren Gilbertson sat down for an interview Friday with ABC News and, at one point, he started talking about the gruesome 2021 crime scene in Moscow, Idaho.

While recounting the events, Gilbertson said police found Ethan Chapin's butchered body on a bed in his girlfriend's room with his blood leaking through the interior wall and out of the side of the house. The grisly image was originally captured in a photograph that will surely live on in infamy.

Gilbertson also said Chapin's girlfriend, Xana Kernodle, was found stabbed to death on the floor in the same room.

He went on to say Kohberger's two other victims — Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen — were found slain in bed together in another room, noting that Kaylee had unique injuries with a horizontal pattern. This information is not all new ... although it's still bone-chilling to think about in the context of what happened to these 4 University of Idaho students.