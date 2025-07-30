Bryan Kohberger Calls Himself 'Honest' in Police Stop Months Before Murders, on Camera

Play video content Latah County Sheriff Department

Bryan Kohberger was captured on police body cam footage during a routine traffic stop in 2022, just a couple months before he murdered four University of Idaho students ... and he's recorded insisting he's a super honest guy.

New video -- which prosecutors planned to present at trial -- has now been released after Kohberger has already pled guilty to his brutal killings ... and, it starts when a cop stops him for allegedly going 43 mph in an area with a 35 mph speed limit.

The Latah County sheriff's deputy pulls up to the window in the August 2022 stop ... and notices Kohberger isn't wearing his seat belt. He asks if Kohberger was wearing his seat belt while he was driving, and BK admits he wasn't.

That's unfortunate for Kohberger ... 'cause this cop says he's got a mandate from his superiors to catch people without their seat belts.

The cop writes Kohberger a $10 citation ... who then tells the cop he's "obviously an honest person" -- and questioning how the cop would've figured out if Bryan was wearing a seat belt if he hadn't told him.

BTW ... according to documents released by the prosecutor, this traffic stop was made on a night when his cell phone pinged off a tower which covers the house where he killed four people -- an area he allegedly visited multiple times in the lead-up to the slayings.

However, prosecutors insist they only planned to introduce this video to identify Kohberger and establish he drove a white Hyundai Elantra ... the vehicle spotted near the murder scene in November 2022, not necessarily to prove he was near the house in August.

This wasn't the only time Kohberger was pulled over ... remember, he schmoozed his way out of a ticket just a month before killing Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.

