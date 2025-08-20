Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger Files Sexual Harassment Complaint Over Prison Threats

By TMZ Staff
Published
Bryan Kohberger says prison life’s already a nightmare -- claiming inmates won’t stop hurling threats and crude sexual taunts his way ... and now he’s begging for a transfer.

In a handwritten note, the convicted killer pleaded with officials to get him out of Idaho Maximum Security Institution's J-Block -- just a day after being transferred there on July 29. People was first to report on the July 30 note.

Kohberger insists in the note he's not part of any recent chaos -- citing "flooding/striking" -- but claims he's getting slammed with "minute-by-minute" threats and harassment, saying he wants out of J-Block ASAP.

A few days later, he reportedly slipped a guard another note claiming inmates were screaming graphic sexual taunts at him ... including, "I’ll b*** f*** you" and "The only a** we’ll be eating is Kohberger’s."

A guard's descrpiton of the incident reportedly confirms inmates were spewing nasty language -- but the guard couldn’t say who mouthed off. Still, despite his complaints, People says prison officials decided Kohberger was "safe enough" to stick it out in J-Block ... for now.

Kohberger was sentenced last month to four consecutive life sentences after pleading guilty to the murders of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.

