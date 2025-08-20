Bryan Kohberger May Have Left an Eerie Imprint on Window of Murder House

As if the crime scene wasn't spooky enough with 4 slaughtered college students ... Bryan Kohberger may have left his creepiest imprint of all on a window outside the murder house that fateful night.

As we reported last week ... two handprints were found on the exterior glass of the window at the Moscow, Idaho home, where Kohberger fatally stabbed the University of Idaho students in November 2022.

Police snapped a photo of the window as they processed the crime scene, releasing the pic as part of a recent document dump after the case closed.

Earlier this month, TMZ published the photo along with others from the scene ... but new information contained in the police files points to something even more chilling about the window. On the glass, police found a "possible faceprint."

Cops do not specify if the apparent faceprint belongs to Kohberger or someone else, or when it was actually left.

But, we know Kohberger was lurking inside and outside the house that night -- and he entered and exited through a sliding glass door, which appears to be close to the window.

