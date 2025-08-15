Bryan Kohberger Prison Videos Apparently Leaked, Under Investigation

There's an investigation underway in Idaho after videos purporting to show Bryan Kohberger pacing around his prison cell ended up on the internet.

The footage popped up on social media Thursday and they appear to show Kohberger in prison attire walking around his cell. It's unclear if the videos are legit or A.I.-generated.

Creepy Bryan Kohberger gets no expectation of privacy in prison. pic.twitter.com/x84KNCsHkM — JLR© (@JLRINVESTIGATES) August 15, 2025 @JLRINVESTIGATES

The Idaho Department of Corrections tells TMZ ... "We are aware of the videos circulating online and are investigating the matter. While we cannot yet confirm the veracity of the videos, if verified, they are a clear violation of IDOC policy and the parties responsible will be held accountable, up to and including termination."

The IDOC adds ... "We caution that some videos may be fake or AI-enhanced."

Kohberger is being held in solitary confinement at Idaho's Maximum Security Institution after cutting a plea deal in his quadruple murder case.

We're told IDOC leadership sent staffers two emails in July reminding them of "policies and expectations concerning professionalism and the appropriate use of technology and social media."

The IDOC tells us ... "Videotaping and publicly sharing security footage is prohibited conduct and we will be reviewing all legal options, including criminal prosecution. The safety and security of our staff and incarcerated population remain our top priority."