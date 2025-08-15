Bryan Kohberger Is 'Marked,' Victim's Dad Says, Snitching on Inmates Just Adds to It

Quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger is already bitching about his life in prison and how he's being taunted by fellow inmates ... and the father of one of his victims says that should be the least of his concerns in the joint.

Steve Goncalves, father of Kaylee Goncalves, tells TMZ … He was super pleased to hear inmates are already making Kohberger's life miserable -- and the fact he complained about it to guards shows how truly stupid he is.

As we reported ... Kohberger is crying about how fellow inmates inside his Idaho prison are taunting him by yelling at him through vents at all hours of the day and night ... but prison officials say that's just how inmates talk to each other.

Steve tells us he thinks Kohberger snitching shows just how "stupid" BK is ... since the infamous murderer is certainly a pariah among the worst of the worst criminals inside, given his victims were helpless college kids.

Steve also suspects inmates may also see him as a threat since he committed his murders while the victims were sleeping -- meaning no cellmate would feel at ease around him.