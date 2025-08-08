Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger's Shocking Murder House Photos Released by Police

Bryan Kohberger First Look at Disturbing Murder Scene Photos

By TMZ Staff
bryan kohberger window hand prints getty Moscow Police Department
Getty/Moscow Police Department

Bryan Kohberger left behind a devastating murder scene after killing four University of Idaho students ... and, police have released some of the harrowing images.

The Moscow Police Department dropped a series of photos that likely would've come out during trial had Kohberger not pled guilty ... with the first capturing a pair of handprints pressed into a window back in November 2022.

Moscow Police Department

The two prints are tinged with frost ... standing out starkly from the rest of the crystal clear glass. Unclear if they were made on the inside or outside of the building.

Police also released a pic of a bed with a pink blanket on top ... though most of the image has been blurred, so it's hard to make out the details of the scene. However, the bed is likely Madison Mogen's since a police report -- cited by ABC News -- states Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves were found under a pink blanket covered in blood.

Kohberger also killed Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in her room ... slaughtering Ethan in his sleep before killing Xana, who tried to fight back.

The photos show a sliding glass door left ajar ... most likely the way Kohberger left it after he committed the murder and fled. On a door inside the house, spots of dark red blood can be seen on the crisp white paint.

072325_bryan_kohberger_sentenced_kal
SENTENCED TO LIFE IN PRISON

Kohberger was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole last month for the murders after listening to a series of powerful victim impact statements in court. He pled guilty, avoiding the death penalty.

