Bryan Kohberger's Commissary Cash Should've Funded Firing Squad, Victim's Dad Says

Kaylee Goncalves' father is talking to politicians about taking away commissary funds for murderers like Bryan Kohberger ... and, in his ideal world, that money would be repurposed to pay for the killer's execution.

We caught up with Steve Goncalves Friday ... and, he tells us he's working with two Idaho legislators to make convicted murderers like Bryan Kohberger reimburse taxpayers for the investigation costs of their crimes through their prison commissary funds.

The Goncalves family is leading the charge ... consulting with Xana Kernodle's family on occasion.

Steve says he initially imagined Kohberger's commissary money donated by his demented fans would go toward a firing squad's bullets at his execution ... but, of course, that's not going to happen now because -- as Goncalves puts it -- prosecutors sold out the victims by striking a plea deal with BK.

Steve's also upset about all the crime scene photos that are coming out -- including the ones today, which show the bed his daughter was murdered in ... telling us the victims' families don't want all the pics or information about the grisly scene coming out.

He adds it feels unnecessary ... given they no longer need to secure a conviction after Kohberger pled guilty. He says these details aren't relevant to justice -- they're just sensationalist.

As you know ... Kohberger received four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole after slaying Goncalves, Kernodle, Ethan Chapin and Madison Mogen.

Steve stood and turned the podium to stare Kohberger directly in the eyes during his victim impact statement, berating him for taking his daughter's life ... confronting him more directly than any earlier speaker.

The Goncalves family has spoken out strongly against prosecutors' decision to offer Kohberger a plea in the months since he took the deal.