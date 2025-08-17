Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bryan Kohberger Said Kaylee Goncalves' Name During Idaho Murders

Chilling new docs show Bryan Kohberger called out Kaylee Goncalves by name moments before the brutal Idaho student murders.

According to a surviving roommate's interview with Idaho State Police, she woke up around 3 AM on the day of the murders and heard a man say, "It's OK Kaylee. I'm here for you," followed by crying. Minutes later, the roommate saw a masked man dressed in black standing in the kitchen.

Goncalves was killed along with Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. The revelation suggests Kohberger not only knew Kaylee but also targeted the victims.

Even more shocking, months before the killings, a Washington State University professor flagged concerns about Kohberger, telling colleagues he felt he could become a predator. "Mark my word ... this is the guy we'll hear about harassing, stalking, and abusing," the police documents, first obtained by NewsNation stated.

