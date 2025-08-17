Bryan Kohberger Said Kaylee Goncalves' Name During Idaho Murders

Chilling new docs show Bryan Kohberger called out Kaylee Goncalves by name moments before the brutal Idaho student murders.

According to a surviving roommate's interview with Idaho State Police, she woke up around 3 AM on the day of the murders and heard a man say, "It's OK Kaylee. I'm here for you," followed by crying. Minutes later, the roommate saw a masked man dressed in black standing in the kitchen.

Goncalves was killed along with Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin in November 2022. The revelation suggests Kohberger not only knew Kaylee but also targeted the victims.