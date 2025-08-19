Bryan Kohberger Bragged Murderer Must Have Been 'Pretty Good,' Police Report Says

Bryan Kohberger allegedly bragged to a classmate that whoever pulled off the Idaho quadruple murders must have been a "pretty good" killer -- and even commented on the timing of the killing being perfect ... this according to recently released police documents.

The reports detail how Kohberger -- the confessed murderer of 4 University of Idaho students -- met another female student at Washington State University, in Pullman -- and had a conversation with her three weeks after the savage killings in November 2022.

The female student told cops Kohberger started talking about the quadruple homicide, saying that whoever did the dirty deed "must have been pretty good."

She then said they chatted about how University of Idaho students were about to go on winter break, so the killer made a "good choice" committing the murders when he did. In other words, his timing was impeccable.

Play video content 7/2/25

While Kohberger was making the comments, he admitted the crimes were horrible, going on to say the murders could have been a one-and-done situation while discussing whether the killer would get caught.

The female student went on to tell police ... she had several discussions with Kohberger connected to their studies about violent offenders, as well as sexual burglary, sexual assault, and forensics. Kohberger, she said, told her how an offender might avoid detection and may go through different emotions.

She said he once asked her if she was single, even though she talked about her partner -- and he continued to ask if she was interested in seeing him outside of school.

She said she told him no and related something to him ... the comment is redacted, but she said it prompted Kohberger to say he did not date "broken women."