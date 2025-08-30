Bryan Kohberger’s Home, Office Revealed in Shocking New Pics

Cops have released hundreds of photos of what looks like Bryan Kohberger's home and his office ... and, we've put some of the most shocking in a gallery for you to see.

Numerous pictures were taken in the aftermath of the quadruple homicide Kohberger pled guilty to earlier this summer ... including one from an office bearing his name on the door and showing a message scrawled on the whiteboard.

The board reads, "TAKE IT EASY! DON'T GIVE UP!" ... though it's unclear who wrote it down.

Photos from inside what looks like Kohberger's residence were included in Friday's release as well ... full of books about criminal justice -- including one about the sexual victimization of women on college campuses.

The shelves in the kitchen and bedroom are relatively sparse ... just a few food items and outfits despite the ample space in the room.

Some "happy birthday" cards addressed to Bryan were photographed by police ... as was an "improvement plan" from Washington State University, where Kohberger was trying to get his PhD in criminology.

Among the other items in the photos ... papers with numerous critiques written in black and blue ink, a card featuring Theodore Roosevelt on the back of a T-Rex, and numerous tickets from WSU.

Kohberger is serving four consecutive life sentences for the murder of Kaylee Goncalves, Maddie Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin after taking a plea deal to avoid the death penalty.