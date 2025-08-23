Bryan Kohberger Added to Christmas List Days After Mass Killing

Bryan Kohberger wasn't a charmer to most women he came into contact with ... but one woman was so captivated by the killer she put him on a Christmas card list days after he slaughtered 4 University of Idaho students, TMZ has learned.

According to new police docs, obtained by TMZ ... Kohberger walked inside a car shop in Pullman, Washington, on November 18, 2022 -- five days after he fatally stabbed Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle as they slept inside their house in the town of Moscow nearby.

At the shop, Kohberger wanted to change the title and registration on his Hyundai Elantra from his home state of Pennsylvania to Washington, where he attended Washington State University as a PhD student, cops said.

Kohberger chatted with an unsuspecting female employee, who later told police he was a "super nice guy and very charming."

The woman was so bowled over by Kohberger, she told cops she put him on a list to receive a Christmas card.

On the flip side, almost every other female -- mostly college classmates -- who interacted with Kohberger thought he was creepy, weird, condescending and someone they would never choose to date.

Now that Kohberger is locked behind bars for the rest of his life, those women can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

Play video content NOVEMBER 2022 Youtube/@ Law&Crime Network