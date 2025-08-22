Bryan Kohberger's Idaho Murders Crime Scene Body Cam Released, Watch Video

The shocking aftermath of Bryan Kohberger's slaughter of 4 University of Idaho and it's horrible impact iscan now being seen by the world on newly released police bodycam footage -- and the footage is just gut-wrenching.

You can see in the video -- which has been redacted at several spots -- a roommate is in tears as she recalls seeing Kohberger completely covered in a black mask pass by her -- and even look at her -- after hearing her roommate Kaylee Goncalves screaming.

The surviving roommate details seeing Kaylee sprint downstairs while screaming, alerting the house that an intruder was inside. The female then tells cops she heard the strange man tell Kaylee ... "You’re going to be okay. I’m going to help you," in a "weird tone."

She says she didn't hear another peep from her roommate and saw who would later be identified as Kohberger exiting the home.

The grief-stricken roommate says she tried calling Kaylee and her other roommates, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, but didn't receive an answer. She told cops she did see Xana "passed out" and assumed she was sleeping, and then went to bed.

Notably, she told cops she heard "this loud noise and there was light" at one point during the chaos, but didn't think much of it.

It wasn't until the sun had risen that she thought something was off, noting ... "We woke up this morning and no one was waking up at all. Like no one was answering which was really weird cause all of us wake up around like 9 or 10."

That's when she contacted 2 unidentified people, who came over and started the process of calling law enforcement.

As you know ... Kohberger slaughtered the unsuspecting students around 4 AM after they returned from a typical Saturday night out. In addition to the 3 girls, Xana's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, was also murdered.

Only 2 roommates in the off-campus Moscow, Idaho house survived -- Dylan Mortensen and Bethany Funke.

Kohberger was sentenced in July to 4 life sentences plus 10 years without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the murders.