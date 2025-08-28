Bryan Kohberger Allegedly Talked Knives, Went Ballistic on Hotel Clerk Before Slaughter

Bryan Kohberger flipped out on a hotel clerk who he thought overcharged him after he booked a room on a travel website ... just months before the Idaho murders ... this according to a newly released police report.

According to cops, the now-convicted serial killer showed up alone at the hotel in Pullman, Washington, on June 30, 2022, after he booked the room through Expedia.

The docs say Kohberger made a beeline for the front desk -- where the female employee was apparently training that day -- and apparently got mad when he thought she overcharged him for the room while checking him in.

Play video content

Cops say they were told Kohberger became "really upset" over being double-charged, but once she fixed the mistake, he was "nice" and even began flirting with her.

The next day, the worker later told cops, she encountered Kohberger again in the hallway and says they chatted about "sheaths and collecting knives," as well as "self-defense weapons and knife collections."

After their chilling chat, Kohberger left the hotel ... and several months later went on to butcher 4 University of Idaho students at an off-campus house in Moscow, Idaho, in November 2022.

Kohberger fatally stabbed Ethan Chapin, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Madison Mogen, 21. He pled guilty to the 4 murders as part of a deal that landed him in prison for the rest of his life without parole, avoiding the death penalty.