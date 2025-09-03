Bryan Kohberger Says He Was Diagnosed With Four Mental Health Disorders

Bryan Kohberger says he was diagnosed with a slew of mental health disorders before he entered his guilty plea ... including autism.

The convicted mass killer revealed in a handwritten court filing from June that he had been diagnosed with autism level 1, OCD, ADHD and ARFID, an eating disorder.

Kohberger noted all four mental health disorders were diagnosed in February 2025 ... when he was in custody awaiting his murder trial.

In the June court filing, obtained by PEOPLE, Kohberger revealed he was taking medication typically prescribed for hypothyroidism.

Kohberger said the mental health disorders and medication would have no effect on understanding the court proceedings or what it meant to plead guilty to a crime.

The filing is reportedly dated June 29 ... only a few days before the July 1 confession Kohberger signed where he copped to a heinous killing spree that claimed the lives of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.