Bryan Kohberger's Mom Texted Him About Idaho Murders Before His Arrest

Bryan Kohberger's mom flagged the news of the University of Idaho murders to her son ... weeks before he became the main suspect in the killing spree, new evidence shows.

Forensic experts spoke with NewsNation's Banfield about the shocking update, breaking down how uncovered cell phone data shows Bryan and his mother, MaryAnn Kohberger, discussed the murders ... a mere 4 days after they took place. Take that in!!!

Specifically, on Nov. 17, 2022, MaryAnn texted her son an article about the case ... which described the grisly injuries sustained by one of the victims, Xana Kernodle.

The experts say the text came through while MaryAnn and Bryan were ALREADY on the phone with each other ... leading them to believe the mother-son duo was discussing the murders at the time.

Apparently, Bryan spoke with his mom more than usual that day ... though, there's no indication MaryAnn knew her son was the perpetrator of the brutal murders.

Remember, the attack took place 10 minutes away from BK's home just over the Washington-Idaho border. So, one could assume MAK was simply worried about her boy.

The data further highlights that Bryan did not reply to his mom about the article via text ... implying he either responded over the phone or deleted the correspondence.

By Dec. 2022, Bryan was arrested for the murders of Xana, Madison "Maddie" Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, and Ethan Chapin. He was at his parents' home in Pennsylvania at the time of his arrest.