Trump Vows to 'Handle' Evil People After Horrific Deadly Refugee Train Attack

President Trump Suspect in Deadly Refugee Train Attack 'Evil'!!! Rages Against Cold-Blooded Killing

HORRIBLE ACTIONS FOR HORRIBLE CRIMES
The horrific killing of a Ukrainian refugee riding a North Carolina train last month has enraged and shocked the nation ... and now President Trump has vowed to "handle" evil people.

Here's the deal ... Iryna Zarutska was brutally stabbed to death while minding her own business, riding a subway in Charlotte on August 22 ... and a suspect has been apprehended.

The attack is now making national headlines after right-wing commentators criticized mainstream media for not giving the deadly attack more attention once surveillance footage was released -- and now even Trump is weighing in.

HORRIFYINGLY SLAUGHTERED
The president told reporters on Monday ... “There are evil people, and we have to confront that. I just give my love and hope to the family of the young woman who was stabbed this morning or last night in Charlotte by a madman."

Calling the suspect Decarlos Brown a "lunatic" ... Trump said the footage of the bloody attack was hard to watch ... adding, "So they’re evil people. We have to be able to handle that. If we don’t handle that, we don’t have a country."

Brown has been charged with first-degree murder ... and a GoFundMe for Iryna's family has raised nearly $90,000.

