Thomas Davis' Ex Arrested After Allegedly Hitting Woman in Jealous Attack Over NFLer

Thomas Davis' estranged wife, Kelly Davis, was arrested earlier this week ... after she allegedly attacked a woman for hooking up with the former NFL superstar.

An attorney for Kelly, though, tells TMZ Sports the allegations are "false."

Court documents we obtained state Laura Watterson, a chiropractor, accused Kelly of hitting her multiple times at her office in Charlotte, N.C. on Aug. 26 ... after she says Kelly thought she had been hooking up with Thomas.

According to the docs, Kelly began screaming at Watterson while the doctor was with a patient ... and when she was asked to leave, Kelly socked Watterson in the chest.

Then, Watterson wrote in the docs, "As I tried to guide her out the door of my office, she hit me and knocked my glasses off then hit me again on the other side of the head."

A warrant for Kelly's arrest was issued over the allegations on Aug. 29 ... and jail records show Kelly was taken into custody on Sept. 3.

Kelly has since been charged with one count of misdemeanor assault and battery ... but her attorney, James J. Exum, told us on Friday, "We believe completely in Kelly's innocence and we look forward to challenging the false allegations once we have a court date."

Kelly and Thomas married way back in March 2008 ... but in a civil case Kelly filed in February 2025, she stated the two split in March 2024 -- after the former All-Pro linebacker "engaged in illicit sexual conduct with at least six women other than" her during their marriage.

Davis -- a first-round pick in the 2005 NFL Draft -- is best known for his 13 years with the Carolina Panthers, when he made three Pro Bowls and piled up over 1,000 combined tackles. He also played for the Chargers and the Commanders in his illustrious 15-season career.

He and Kelly share two children together, including 17-year-old Thomas Davis Jr., a four-star high school linebacker prospect who's committed to play for Notre Dame next season.

