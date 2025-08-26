Ex-USF Football Coach Jim Leavitt Arrested For Domestic Violence, Grand Theft

Jim Leavitt -- former head football coach at the University of South Florida -- was arrested Monday night after he was accused of getting physical with his ex-girlfriend and stealing her designer purse ... TMZ Sports has confirmed.

According to the arrest affidavit, Leavitt allegedly grabbed his former partner by the arm and took her Louis Vuitton purse, clutch and wallet.

The items are said to br worth over $5k ... but less than $10k.

Leavitt is also accused of pushing a man, though no injuries were sustained. It's unclear how he was involved in the situation.

The 68-year-old coach was later arrested and hit with three charges ... including one count of domestic battery and simple battery -- both misdemeanors. He was also hit with one count of grand theft greater than $5,000 ... a felony.

Leavitt is still behind bars ... and has a hearing scheduled for later today.

Jim served as the head coach of South Florida for 12 seasons. He was fired in 2010 after the school concluded he grabbed a player by the throat and slapped him in the locker room during halftime of a game against Louisville.

The school also accused him of interfering with the investigation.

Leavitt later sued the university for wrongful termination ... ultimately settling the suit a year later for just under $3 million.

In June, the school announced their former coach, who had a program best record of 95-57, would be inducted into the Athletics Hall of Fame later this year ahead of the Bulls game against Charlotte.