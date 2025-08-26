Marcus Morris Arrest Video Shows Cops Walking NBAer Out Of Airport In Shackles

Play video content

When Marcus Morris was arrested at an airport last month over alleged unpaid debts, Florida cops not only threw him handcuffs -- they wrapped his ankles in shackles too.

The stunning visuals were all captured on new police video, obtained by TMZ Sports.

In the body camera footage, you can see officers from the Broward County Sheriff's Office approach Morris and his family on July 27 while they were waiting at a gate at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

They took Morris away from the area, explained to him they were going to have to place him in custody over an outstanding warrant ... and then they broke out the chains.

They first cuffed his wrists, and after they sat him down in a wheelchair, they restrained his ankles as well. They told him it was "a new policy" -- but check out the video, Morris was clearly not thrilled with the treatment.

Cops eventually went back to Morris' brother, Markieff, and told him what was going on. As they handed him several of Marcus' belongings, they let him know his twin would be locked up in a Broward County jail without bond for the foreseeable future.

Minutes later, they walked Marcus to a squad car ... which hauled him off to jail.

Marcus was booked on a charge of fraud -- insufficient funds check ... and it was later revealed the whole situation stemmed from allegations he stole over $250,000 from two prominent Las Vegas casinos.

While Morris spent two days in jail over the matter, the case was ultimately dismissed ... after the NBAer claimed he paid off his debts.