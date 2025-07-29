NBA's Marcus Morris Accused Of Stealing $265,000 From Las Vegas Casinos

Marcus Morris' latest legal woes stem from allegations he stole over $250,000 from two prominent Las Vegas casinos ... TMZ Sports has learned.

According to court documents we obtained, the NBA player allegedly got $115,000 from the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino via bad checks in May 2024 ... and never paid it back when the checks bounced.

Officials state around a month later, in June 2024, he performed a similar scam at the Wynn Las Vegas Hotel and Casino ... netting $150,000 through checks he knew wouldn't cash.

The docs show two separate warrants for Morris' arrest were issued over the claims earlier this year.

Morris, as you know, was taken into custody at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida on Sunday over the warrants. He's remained behind bars waiting for extradition since.

On Tuesday, Morris' attorneys argued for his release ... stating he's currently in the process of paying off his debts in Nevada -- and releasing him would help expedite the ordeal.

But a judge denied the lawyers' motion for bond ... saying she would only release him to Nevada authorities for extradition -- or if the warrants that were issued for his arrest were withdrawn.

Morris appeared in the court room for the proceedings, but remained stoic as his attorneys spoke with the judge. His twin brother, ex-NBA champ Markieff Morris, was a spectator in the court room.

The Morris brothers' agent, Yony Noy, called the whole saga "Absolute insanity!" on Sunday night ... though he hasn't offered an additional comment since.