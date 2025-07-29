NBA Star Marcus Morris Appears In Court In Handcuffs, Judge Denies Bond

Play video content TMZSports.com

Marcus Morris Sr. just appeared in a Florida courtroom for the first time since his arrest over the weekend ... but things did not go the NBA star's way during the proceedings.

The 35-year-old has been in custody in Broward County since Sunday over allegations he stiffed a casino in Las Vegas ... and at a hearing regarding the matter on Tuesday, Morris' attorneys asked for bond so he could get a handle on the issue.

The lawyers told the judge that Morris was in the process of paying off his debts in Nevada -- and releasing him would help expedite that.

The judge, though, denied the motion for bond ... and said she would only release him to Nevada authorities for extradition -- or if the warrants that were issued for his arrest were withdrawn.

Play video content TMZSports.com

Morris -- who was wearing handcuffs and a jail-issued jumpsuit -- did not speak during the proceedings. His brother, former NBA champion Markieff Morris, was in the courtroom offering support.

Another hearing was slated for Morris for late August ... but it's clear, the basketball player and his team are hoping things get resolved well before that.

We broke the story ... Morris was arrested at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and booked on a charge of fraud -- insufficient funds check charge.

The Morris brothers' agent, Yony Noy, said in a statement on X it all stemmed from "an outstanding marker with a casino."

"Apparently if you have over $1,200 they can issue a warrant for your arrest. Absolute insanity!"