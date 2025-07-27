NBA Star Marcus Morris Sr. Arrested on Fraud Charge

Marcus Morris Sr. has been arrested on a fraud charge in Florida ... TMZ has learned.

The 13-year NBA veteran was taken into custody Sunday in Broward County, Florida, according to online booking records.

Florida authorities released his mug shot ... and, he's not one of those celebrities who's flashing a smile for the camera -- he's staring straight ahead, no expression on his face.

Morris played college basketball at the University of Kansas and was selected with the 14th overall pick in the 2011 NBA draft by the Houston Rockets.

The power forward played two season in Houston before bouncing around the league ... enjoying short stints with the Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks and Los Angeles Clippers.

Morris last appeared during the 2023-2024 season ... splitting time between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Philadelphia 76ers. He averaged 12 points and 4.4 rebounds across 832 games in his career.

Marcus has dealt with a few legal issues over the years ... including a entering a diversion program because of a 2012 battery charge. He was also acquitted of assault charges stemming from an alleged 2015 brawl.