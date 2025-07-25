Sex Trafficking Warrant Served at House Connected to Alleged 'TikTok Dance Cult'

The home co-owned by the alleged "TikTok Dance Cult" pastor Robert Shinn was the target of a sex trafficking warrant today, TMZ has learned.

The El Monte Police Department tells TMZ ... their department's SWAT team assisted the U.S. Postal Service and the FBI Friday morning as a warrant was served at a residence in the Tujunga neighborhood of L.A. for sex trafficking, tax evasion, mail fraud and money laundering.

The Los Angeles FBI branch declined to comment. TMZ reached out to the U.S. Attorney's Office ... so far, no word back.

The USPS tells TMZ ... "The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is working closely with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners on this ongoing investigation. This remains an active case, and we are continuing to gather and review information. We will provide further updates as the investigation allows."

Photos from the scene show FBI officials outside the home conducting their investigation ... with several people detained in handcuffs. It's unclear if anyone was arrested or if Shinn was present when law enforcement arrived.

He's at the center of several accusations in Netflix's 2024 "Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult" documentary. Robert, a pastor and the founder of the influencer management company 7M Films, was accused of sexual, emotional and financial abuse, as well as manipulation, by several former 7M members, who likened the company to a cult.

He has denied all allegations by the former 7M members, and has denied any wrongdoing in association with his controversial Shekinah Church as well.

TMZ reached out to 7M ... so far, no response.