Alleged Serial Butt Sniffer Busted Again

Cops crawled up the ass again of an alleged serial butt sniffer ... this time the weirdo was up to his old antics at a clothing store when he got busted!

Police in Burbank, California say officers arrested 38-year-old Calese Carron Crowder this week after surveillance footage allegedly showed him engaging in "lewd behavior by inappropriately sniffing" a woman's butt.

Play video content AUGUST 2023 Tiktok / @michaela.witter

Cops say they got a report Tuesday of a suspicious man loitering in the women's department at the Nordstrom Rack in the Empire Center shopping center ... and when they arrived, officers looked at store video and saw Crowder following a woman around, crouching behind her and taking a whiff of her derriere.

BPD says Crowder had left Nordstrom by the time they got there, but they tracked the guy down at a Walmart in the same shopping center ... and arrested him.

It all sounds oddly familiar to a viral video from 2023 ... when a woman recorded Crowder following her around a Barnes & Noble and allegedly sniffing her butt.

Crowder's got a long rap sheet ... and cops say he is a registered sex offender who was on active parole at the time of this latest arrest.