Man Seen Sniffing Women In Barnes & Noble Viral Video Released After Arrest

A California man caught on a viral TikTok sniffing women's butts at a Barnes & Noble was arrested last week ... but he's already back on the streets despite a lengthy criminal record.

The disturbing clip made the rounds online last week -- the man, who law enforcement sources believe is 36-year-old Calese Carron Crowder, is seen going up to women from behind and allegedly smelling them.

According to online records, Crowder was arrested last week for what appears to be a separate, misdemeanor incident in Glendale. He was released a few days later.

What's shocking is that records show Crowder has a very long list of arrests over the years, but was let go relatively quickly after the August arrest.

