Man Seen Sniffing Women In Barnes & Noble Viral Video Released After Arrest
8/17/2023 9:05 AM PT
A California man caught on a viral TikTok sniffing women's butts at a Barnes & Noble was arrested last week ... but he's already back on the streets despite a lengthy criminal record.
The disturbing clip made the rounds online last week -- the man, who law enforcement sources believe is 36-year-old Calese Carron Crowder, is seen going up to women from behind and allegedly smelling them.
According to online records, Crowder was arrested last week for what appears to be a separate, misdemeanor incident in Glendale. He was released a few days later.
What's shocking is that records show Crowder has a very long list of arrests over the years, but was let go relatively quickly after the August arrest.
Our sources say Burbank PD is currently working on handing over its findings regarding its investigation of the Barnes & Noble sniffing ordeal to the D.A., but no charges for that incident have been filed against Crowder as of now.