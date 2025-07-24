Chuck E. Cheese Mascot Arrested at Florida Restaurant, on Camera

A Chuck E. Cheese mascot had to cough up some serious dough to bail out of the pokey, after getting arrested at a Charles Entertainment Cheese joint in Florida.

When the costume head was removed by cops, the identity of the rodent was revealed ... Jermell J. Jones, who was arrested for theft of a credit card.

It's unclear ... but it appears Tallahassee cops knew the identity of the man inside the mouse and knew where he worked, because they promptly arrived on scene, and removed the faux mouse from the joint -- right in the middle of a children's birthday party in progress.

Apparently, this wasn't Jones' first fake credit card caper. He allegedly did the same thing at least once before in the last 6 months.

Jones is charged with theft of a credit card, criminal use of personal identification info, and fraudulent use of a credit card more than twice within 6 months.

He was booked and released Thursday morning on $1,000 bond.