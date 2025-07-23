Couple Accused of Having Oral Sex on Plane in Front of Minors

Update

10:33 AM PT -- JetBlue Corporate Communications tells TMZ ... "This behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated by JetBlue. Immediately upon receiving the report, our crewmembers acted swiftly to engage JetBlue’s security team and law enforcement. We are fully cooperating with the investigation and these customers are no longer welcome to fly JetBlue."

A Connecticut couple has been charged with lewd or lascivious exhibition after they were accused of hanky-panky on a flight from New York to Florida -- and not stopping when they noticed kids watching -- according to police.

Trista Reilly allegedly decided to get dirty on a JetBlue plane early Saturday by allegedly performing oral sex on Christopher Drew Arnold, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

Specifically, police were informed she made "up-and-down movements with her head while she was face down" in his lap, and also masturbated him.

The 2 minors' appalled mother also claimed in her complaint that Trista "didn't care that the kids were watching her" and continued pleasuring her partner even after she noticed she had an audience.

It's unclear how long the sexual acts lasted, but the mother told police Trista went down on Christopher during takeoff. Which, if true, means the kids had to sit through the rest of the flight after witnessing such an obscene situation.

The couple was arrested by police when they landed at Sarasota Bradenton International Airport around 11:30 in the morning. They were released Monday and must have no contact with the alleged victims and stay out of trouble before their arraignment in August.