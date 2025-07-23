Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Chimp Crazy' Star Tonia Haddix Arrested, Another Chimp Stashed at Home

'Chimp Crazy' Star Tonia Haddix Arrested ... Another Chimp Stashed at Home!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
tonia-haddix-ig-1

"Chimp Crazy" star Tonia Haddix -- the Missouri woman who once faked her beloved chimp Tonka’s death – is back in hot water ... and this time, she’s behind bars.

The 55-year-old exotic animal broker was arrested Saturday after a judge threw her in jail for dodging court orders to cough up $224k in legal fees owed to PETA. But get this ... when officials raided her home, they found another hidden chimpanzee living in her basement.

tonia-haddix-sub-ig-2

In court docs obtained by Rolling Stone, authorities say Haddix was secretly stashing a "mature female chimp" in a makeshift enclosure, complete with blankets, a Gatorade bottle, and half-eaten candy. They safely removed the ape during a surprise search earlier this month.

The new chimp discovery wasn’t even why Haddix got hauled off to jail -- but prosecutors are now using it as ammo to keep her locked up until her August 7 sentencing.

tonia haddix
TMZ.com

This all comes years after Haddix pulled a wild stunt, faking Tonka’s death to stop him from being taken to a sanctuary. He was later found alive.

Haddix’s husband, who allegedly tried to stall officers during a home visit, is also facing arrest.

Looks like Haddix’s chimp drama just swung to a whole new level!

Related articles