'Chimp Crazy' Star Tonia Haddix Arrested ... Another Chimp Stashed at Home!!!

"Chimp Crazy" star Tonia Haddix -- the Missouri woman who once faked her beloved chimp Tonka’s death – is back in hot water ... and this time, she’s behind bars.

The 55-year-old exotic animal broker was arrested Saturday after a judge threw her in jail for dodging court orders to cough up $224k in legal fees owed to PETA. But get this ... when officials raided her home, they found another hidden chimpanzee living in her basement.

In court docs obtained by Rolling Stone, authorities say Haddix was secretly stashing a "mature female chimp" in a makeshift enclosure, complete with blankets, a Gatorade bottle, and half-eaten candy. They safely removed the ape during a surprise search earlier this month.

The new chimp discovery wasn’t even why Haddix got hauled off to jail -- but prosecutors are now using it as ammo to keep her locked up until her August 7 sentencing.

This all comes years after Haddix pulled a wild stunt, faking Tonka’s death to stop him from being taken to a sanctuary. He was later found alive.

Haddix’s husband, who allegedly tried to stall officers during a home visit, is also facing arrest.