Woman Banned from Zoo Over 'Affair' With Chimp

They say opposites attract, but one woman has taken that too far, and is banned from a Belgian zoo after the owners felt her relationship with one of their primates had gone too far.

The lady's name is Adie Timmermans, and she just got the boot from the Antwerp Zoo after a 4-year "affair" she'd carried on with one of their chimpanzees, a male named Chita ... per reports. Apparently, she'd stop by weekly and interact with the thing behind glass.

As for why she got banned ... turns out, Timmermans' affection for the little guy was screwing with his ability to socialize with the other chimps in his habitat. The zoo reportedly said Chita was being isolated after visiting hours ... which is something that happens, it seems, if one starts to get too close to humans. Makes sense -- word is Chita used to be an actual pet, so his fondness for people isn't really his fault, we suppose.

Don't worry ... this unrequited passion didn't get physical -- they say it amounted to blowing kisses and waving and whatnot. So, no monkey sex or anything ... thank God.

Still, Timmermans is pretty pissed about it ... saying it ain't fair that she can't come see Chita, while scores of other people will continue to do just that. She genuinely seems upset -- as she's on record as saying this is "all" she has in her life ... SAD!