Donald Trump Posts Meme of Himself, J.D. Vance Chasing Obama in O.J.'s White Bronco

You Can Run, But You Can't Hide Barack ...

Donald Trump and J.D. Vance are hot on Barack Obama's tail, the current prez is saying in a wild new social media post showing him catching up on his predecessor ... like the Los Angeles Police Department caught up with O.J. Simpson back in 1994!

POTUS posted a meme to several of his social media accounts Saturday ... sharing a photo from O.J.'s iconic chase down on the 405 freeway in his white Ford Bronco before he was arrested.

In the pic, the president's face is photoshopped into one of the police cars while a babyface meme photo of J.D. Vance is in another car.

Former President Obama's picture is in the Bronco ... the steely look on his face standing in stark contrast to the smug looks on the other two.

President Trump captioned the post on IG with a few laughing emojis ... while acknowledging he didn't make the picture -- it's a repost from Donald Trump Jr.

It's really a bizarre photo, clearly in reference to the Trump administration's recent claims that the former prez led a "treasonous conspiracy" to convince the American people Russia tried to help Trump win the 2016 election when there was no evidence to suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin aspired to have Trump in the White House.

Of course, a 2020 Senate investigation found Russian operatives did spread disinformation and leaked details from Hillary Clinton's campaign. A bipartisan committee of politicians -- including current Secretary of State Marco Rubio -- endorsed the findings.

Obama's spokesperson responded to the claims by saying, “These bizarre allegations are ridiculous and a weak attempt at distraction."

Democrats have accused President Trump of trying to distract from the debacle surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein files ... and, many commenters on the meme he just posted are doing the same.