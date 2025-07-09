What President Trump Said To President Obama At Jimmy Carter's Funeral

President Trump's famous — and surprisingly cordial — interaction with President Obama at President Jimmy Carter's funeral in January was a tantalizing mystery about what the two world leaders quietly talked about ... that is, until now!

According to Axios, citing a new book, “2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America,” Trump and Obama chatted about hitting the links at one of Trump's many golf courses as they sat side-by-side in a pew at Carter's funeral in D.C.'s Washington National Cathedral on January 9.

The exact passage in the book reads ... Trump "sat next to Barack Obama and invited him to play golf, enticing him with descriptions of Trump’s courses around the world."

The novel, authored by journalists Josh Dawsey, Tyler Pager and Isaac Arnsdorf, covers Trump's 2024 victory in winning back the White House while campaigning against former Prez Joe Biden and his VP Kamala Harris. As you know, ol' Joe dropped out of the presidential race, leaving Kamala to get clobbered by Trump in the end.

Back to Carter's funeral ... Trump and Obama were caught on video laughing it up like two pals who just got back together after not seeing each other for a while.

At the time, people speculated the two commander-in-chiefs were putting up a front to mask a more serious convo about world events to throw off anyone watching them.