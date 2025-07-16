Barack & Michelle Obama Laugh Off Divorce Rumor Mill

We're More Boo'd Up Than Ever!!!

Barack and Michelle Obama are laughing off those wild divorce rumors -- turns out the only thing splitting is their sides from all the ridiculous gossip!

The former Prez popped up on Michelle’s podcast, 'IMO' ... and if you didn’t already know they're peak couple goals, the real gem came when her brother and cohost Craig Robinson joked, "Wait, you two actually like each other?!"

It’s a hilarious watch -- Michelle playfully sighs at the rumor mill, while Barack jokes, "She took me back" ... before adding with a grin their relationship was "touch and go for a while."

Michelle got a bit real ... saying despite the hard times they've been through, there wasn’t a single moment in their 33-year marriage when she ever thought about quitting him.

In fact, she said she’s a better person because of the man she married -- a confession that left Barack looking a little misty-eyed!

Remember, Michelle shut down the divorce chatter before, reminding everyone that she and Barack aren’t exactly Gen Z -- just 'cause they’re not plastering their love all over social media doesn’t mean they’re splitting.

