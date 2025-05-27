Secret Service Agents Suspended, Wild Brawl Caught on Video Outside Obama’s Home

A new scandal with the Secret Service ... two agents have been sidelined after getting into a fight while they were supposed to be protecting Barack Obama's home ... and the brawl is all on video!!!

Footage making the rounds on social media shows two uniformed Secret Service agents getting into a physical altercation as they stand next to a white SUV.

The incident happened outside Obama's home in Washington, D.C. ... federal law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ.

The Secret Service tells TMZ in a statement ... "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21."