Secret Service Agents Suspended, Wild Brawl Caught on Video Outside Obama’s Home
A new scandal with the Secret Service ... two agents have been sidelined after getting into a fight while they were supposed to be protecting Barack Obama's home ... and the brawl is all on video!!!
Footage making the rounds on social media shows two uniformed Secret Service agents getting into a physical altercation as they stand next to a white SUV.
BREAKING: New footage shows two female Secret Service agents fighting outside Obama’s residence last week.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) May 27, 2025 @EricLDaugh
An officer called the supervisor to come by before “I whoop this girl’s ass,” per @susancrabtree.
Unprofessional.
The incident happened outside Obama's home in Washington, D.C. ... federal law enforcement sources confirmed to TMZ.
The Secret Service tells TMZ in a statement ... "The U.S. Secret Service is aware of an on-duty altercation that occurred between two Uniformed Division officers at approximately 2:30 a.m. on May 21."
The feds add ... "The individuals involved were suspended from duty and this matter is the subject of an internal investigation. The Secret Service has a very strict code of conduct for all employees and any behavior that violates that code is unacceptable. Given this is a personnel matter, we are not in a position to comment further."