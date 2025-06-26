Michelle Obama Says Public Can't Expect to See Life With Barack on Socials

Play video content Wild Card with Rachel Martin/NPR

Michelle Obama's sick of divorce rumors about her and Barack ... and, she's got a simple message for their fans -- stop assuming there is a right way to prove you love someone!

The former First Lady sat down for an interview with NPR -- published Thursday -- and, she told everyone she and her husband aren't spring chickens anymore ... so, they don't share everything on Instagram like younger generations might want them to.

Michelle says the lack of social media surplus doesn't mean the two are getting ready to split ... they're just not interested in sharing every little thing with the public.

Die-hard Obama fans might not love to hear that ... but, it's just the way the couple's navigating this new chapter of their lives -- so, they better get used to it.

However, Barack and Michelle have been spotted going out to dinner together a couple times -- once in Manhattan, another time in D.C. -- so it's not like they're living on separate sides of the country or anything.

Michelle's talked a lot about their relationship on her new podcast, 'IMO' BTW ... so, she's sharing about as much as she feels comfortable with.