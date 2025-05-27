Barack and Michelle Obama Spotted Together at NYC Hotel

Barack and Michelle Obama look like they're still going strong ... because they've just been spotted together in New York City ... and she looks happy to be back by his side.

Ya gotta see these photos of Barack and Michelle leaving The Lowell Hotel restaurant Tuesday in midtown Manhattan ... a rare sighting for the former president and first lady.

Michelle is smiling from ear to ear as she leads Barack into the back of a waiting SUV ... a notable expression, given that we haven't seen these two together in public often this year.

We last saw the two out on a date night in D.C. in April ... so this sighting -- along with last month's rendezvous -- should dispel some speculation that there's trouble in paradise with these two.

Barack and Michelle have mostly been flying solo recently, with Michelle missing from her husband's side for a bunch of high-profile events ... which has only fueled speculation of a possible split, despite Michelle denying they were getting divorced.

Whatever the case may be, lots of folks will enjoy seeing Barack and Michelle together ... so click through the gallery.