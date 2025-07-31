Marcus Morris Did Not Go 51 Hours Without Food, Water in Jail, Officials Say

Officials are pushing back on Marcus Morris' claim he went "51 hours" without something to eat or drink in jail ... telling TMZ Sports there is video proof he was delivered meals and beverages while behind bars.

Morris, 35, made the accusations on his Instagram this week ... after he was released from jail in Broward County. He was arrested over the weekend for allegedly writing $260,000 in bad checks to two Las Vegas casinos in 2024.

"24-hour lockdown," Morris said while addressing his alleged treatment in the slammer. "No food or water for the whole 51 hours."

However, the Broward Sheriff's Office says evidence does not back Morris's side of the story.

"The Broward Sheriff’s Office Department of Detention Command Staff reviewed their records as well as video of Mr. Marcus Morris," BSO said.

"Mr. Morris indeed had multiple meals delivered to him, including breakfast, lunch and dinner while he was in our custody. Mr. Morris’s meals were accompanied by juice, and he had access to water."

Play video content TMZSports.com

Morris -- who last suited up for the Cavaliers in 2024 -- also said in the message that his arrest was due to a misunderstanding, claiming he believed he had more time to cover gambling markers, and he's since paid all his debts.

His lawyer added that Morris was in the process of paying it back when he was arrested over the weekend.