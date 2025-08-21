Jaylen Brown's Dad Arrested For Attempted Murder After Apparent Parking Spot Dispute

Boston Celtics superstar Jaylen Brown's dad -- former boxer Marselles Brown -- was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a youth football coach in a dispute over a parking spot, TMZ Sports has learned.

Las Vegas Metro Police is investigating a stabbing that went down at All American Park on Wednesday ... stating two men were in a verbal altercation over a parking space when the suspect stabbed the victim in the stomach.

Officials say the suspect fled the scene ... but he was tracked down later and taken into custody. Brown has a court appearance scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

The coach was rushed to a nearby hospital and required surgery. His condition is unknown.

Marselles -- who made his boxing debut in 1989 -- had a 33-18-1 record with 25 knockouts in the ring ... and his last fight was nearly a decade ago.

Jaylen, 28, is one of the best players in the NBA ... and won a championship with the Celtics in 2024.

In 2016, Marselles opened up about his kids ... saying, "I am extremely proud of both my sons. I am especially proud of Jaylen. He is an extraordinary athlete and very smart."