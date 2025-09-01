Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Wrestling Legend Jeff Jarrett Rips Raja Jackson For 'Bulls***' Syko Stu Attack

Wrestling Legend Jeff Jarrett Raja Jackson's Attack Was B.S. ... 'He Will Pay For It'

By TMZ Staff
Published
082825_jeff_jarrett_raja_syko_kal
HE WILL BE HELD ACCOUNTABLE
TMZSports.com

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son's attack on an independent wrestler last week was complete B.S. ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's sure the 25-year-old will ultimately get his comeuppance.

Jarrett sat down with us a few days after Raja Jackson brutally roughed up Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event in Los Angeles ... and he ripped the younger Jackson for his behavior.

082425_raja_jackson_kal
TAKING THINGS WAY TOO FAR
Kick/Rajaplus

Jarrett called the whole scene "absolutely, totally, bulls*** wrong," before he insisted the guy will at some point "pay for it."

Jarrett said it won't just be in the court of law either -- implying it might affect his career as a combat sports athlete down the road.

Jarrett -- who shared Stu's GoFundMe on his X page earlier this week to show support for the injured wrestler -- was clearly appalled by the situation ... explaining it's one of the worst things he's ever seen in the squared circle.

"No matter how you slice it and dice it, we're all accountable for our actions," he said, "and Raja certainly is."

082625_rampage_jackson_kal
ANYTHING I SAY GETS TWISTED
Joy of Everything

The Los Angeles Police Dept. has launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.

Rampage, meanwhile, said last week he's been getting threats over the ordeal ... and he's imploring people to stop.

Related articles