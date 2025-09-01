Wrestling Legend Jeff Jarrett Rips Raja Jackson For 'Bulls***' Syko Stu Attack

... 'He Will Pay For It'

Play video content TMZSports.com

WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett said Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son's attack on an independent wrestler last week was complete B.S. ... and he tells TMZ Sports he's sure the 25-year-old will ultimately get his comeuppance.

Jarrett sat down with us a few days after Raja Jackson brutally roughed up Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro event in Los Angeles ... and he ripped the younger Jackson for his behavior.

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

Jarrett called the whole scene "absolutely, totally, bulls*** wrong," before he insisted the guy will at some point "pay for it."

Jarrett said it won't just be in the court of law either -- implying it might affect his career as a combat sports athlete down the road.

Jarrett -- who shared Stu's GoFundMe on his X page earlier this week to show support for the injured wrestler -- was clearly appalled by the situation ... explaining it's one of the worst things he's ever seen in the squared circle.

"No matter how you slice it and dice it, we're all accountable for our actions," he said, "and Raja certainly is."

Play video content Joy of Everything

The Los Angeles Police Dept. has launched an investigation into the incident, but no arrests have been made yet.