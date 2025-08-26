MrBeast Donates $10,000 To Syko Stu GoFundMe After Raja Jackson Beatdown

A GoFundMe established for Syko Stu -- the wrestler brutally attacked in the ring by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son -- has attracted some big names offering to help cover any medical expenses ... including MrBeast, who shelled out $10K for the cause.

The YouTuber -- whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson -- made the contribution Tuesday ... making it the highest donation the fundraiser has received to date.

Among the 2,533 others chipping in to help Stuart Smith are AEW stars Chris Jericho and Swerve Strickland.

His brother, Andrew Smith, posted an update on his condition Monday night, saying he sustained "severe head injuries," but is "conscious and able to talk."

Andrew noted his brother does have some recollection of what transpired over the weekend ... and thanked everyone for reaching out.

Following the beatdown Raja Jackson laid on Stuart, the LAPD told us cops were called to the wrestling event Saturday night and took a report ... with the incident under investigation.

Quinton briefly addressed his son's altercation while at LAX Monday night, saying he's been the target of death threats.

"It's uncalled for," he said.