Syko Stu 'Conscious,' 'Resting' After Raja Jackson Beatdown, Brother Says

The wrestler who was brutally beaten up by Quinton "Rampage" Jackson's son in a ring over the weekend is, thankfully, doing better.

According to Syko Stu's brother, the performer is "conscious" and "currently resting" -- less than two days after he was thoroughly throttled by Raja Jackson.

Syko Stu "does have some recollection of events from the day of the attack," Andrew Smith said of his bro, whose real name is Stuart Smith. "Thank you everyone for reaching out, it's been difficult to get back to everyone individually. We will be setting up something for anyone wishing to donate. I will update with a link when possible."

Andrew concluded his statement with a message from Stuart to his fans ... "Thank you for the love and support."

Stuart, as you know, was knocked unconscious and then battered by a flurry of punches by Raja during a KnokX Pro event on Saturday night in Los Angeles.

The duo's clash in the ring was planned ... though Raja appeared to take things significantly further than anyone had anticipated.

For Rampage's part, he said in an X post after the incident that Raja had been hit by Syko Stu just before the match ... and his son "was told that he could get his 'payback' in the ring."

"It was bad judgement," the UFC legend said, "and a work that went wrong."