Jake Paul Guarantees Gervonta Davis Fight Ends In Knockout

Jake Paul says either his or Gervonta "Tank" Davis' lights are going out on Nov. 14 ... guaranteeing their upcoming fight ends in a knockout.

El Gallo opened up on his new matchup in a YouTube video on Friday ... and while the bout is widely believed to be an exhibition, he made it clear it's not stopping anyone from going 100 percent.

"If I win, I just beat one of boxing's greatest and pulled off the impossible," Paul said. "If he wins, he gives you all what you want to see and sends me back to YouTube."

"I promise you, this fight is not going the distance. Someone is getting slept and humbled. The pressure is on, Gervonta, and I am beyond ready to pull off one of the greatest upsets in boxing history against an undefeated world champion -- the biggest fight of 2025."

"Two knockout artists. One winner. Someone's going to sleep. See you soon, little guy."

Paul also took some time to address the claims he's using performance-enhancing drugs ... saying the two pugilists will be randomly tested by USADA leading up to the bout.

Paul had plenty of fun during his nearly 8-minute YouTube vid ... poking fun at his other rivals like Conor McGregor and KSI in the process.

There's a lot of chatter about the matchup -- Paul is taller and bigger (6'1", 200 lbs.) than his opponent (5'5" and 135).