Katie Taylor Opens Up On 'Monumental' All-Women's Card On Netflix

The last time Katie Taylor shared the ring with Amanda Serrano, the fight was so awesome that it somehow overshadowed Mike Tyson and Jake Paul ... and now the star pugilists will once again come face-to-face to settle the score!!

TMZ Sports spoke with 39-year-old super lightweight champion leading up to the July 11 scrap at the World's Most Famous Arena, MSG, about the importance of the all-female event that'll also be streaming on Netflix ... and Katie hardly believes it's real.

"It's amazing. I think the fights are just getting bigger and bigger, to be honest," Taylor said.

"I think if you asked me 10 years ago if I thought I'd be headlining a huge show at Madison Square Garden again, I would have pinched myself. This is huge. Like I said, the fights are just getting bigger and bigger. This is a huge moment, not just for myself, but I think just for women's sport in general."

Katie deserves a ton of credit for how far women's boxing has come, but the star pugilist made sure to show love to the female athletes who have paved the way.

"I also look back at past fighters as well, the likes of Laila Ali, Christy Martin, Ann Wolf, Deirdre Gogarty, those kind of girls that were huge pioneers in the sport and I'm so grateful for what they've done for the sport and getting us to this position as well."

Taylor continued ... "And so it's because of those girls as well that that's why we're in this position and I'm super grateful for the women that went before me."

Of course, Taylor vs. Serrano II was the co-main event for the November 15, 2024, event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX ... an event that broke viewership records with an astonishing 108 million people tuning in.

Katie ultimately won the fight by unanimous decision, but it wasn't without controversy ... with many fans believing Amanda was the clear winner.