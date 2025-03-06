Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano III Set For Madison Square Garden In July

Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano was so good the first two times, boxing fans demanded the trilogy ... and now they've got it! The boxing stars are set to square off one final time at Madison Square Garden in July!

Netflix dropped the announcement Thursday morning, saying Taylor and Serrano will headline the first-ever all-women's boxing card, put on by Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, in the Big Apple later this Summer, for the right to call themselves the undisputed super lightweight champion of the world.

Their first bout also took place at The World's Most Famous Arena, where Taylor won via split decision. The two last faced off in November 2024 -- the co-main event on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card -- where Taylor took home a controversial unanimous decision win.

Serrano didn't understand the judge's scorecards, writing that she "landed 107 more punches, she got a point deducted and I lost 95-94 lmfao" in a post shortly after the November fight.

Despite the controversy, the Katie and Amanda 2 was watched by over 100 million people, and it was one of the best fights of the entire year. They stole the show -- it was that good!

Both fighters are excited to run it back one more time -- with 38-year-old Taylor saying the two have "a very special rivalry that delivers every time we step in the ring so I think it's only right that we have the trilogy."

36-year-old Serrano called out Taylor for not wanting the fight to take place over 12, three-minute rounds (the standard for men) instead of the 10, two-minute rounds women usually fight under.

"This is a record-setting payday for both of us, and we owed it to the fans to honor the handshake deal we made," Serrano said.

"[Katie] didn't. But make no mistake, every time we share the ring, it is war, and I know Friday, July 11, will be the greatest yet because I will finally get the official 'W' I deserve."