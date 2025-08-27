Syko Stu Conscious & Communicating From Hospital Bed After Raja Jackson Attack

Play video content TMZSports.com

Good news for Stuart "Syko Stu" Smith on the medical front ... the pro wrestler is conscious and communicating from his hospital bed, according to Douglas Malo, the man who came to the rescue and stopped Raja Jackson during the brutal attack.

"[Stu] remembers mostly what happened during the early parts of the day. He's talking a little bit. He's alert. He's still got some injuries that are very serious. Not, like, life-threatening serious, but, facial injuries, stuff like that," Malo told TMZ Sports.

Smith has been hospitalized since the violent and ugly incident on Saturday ... which could've been significantly worse if Malo hadn't stepped in and stopped Raja's attack.

By intervening, Doug found himself tussling with Jackson ... and although he has some bumps and bruises, he believes he could've been seriously injured.

"I'm pissed at what he did to my friend. I'm pissed for him punching me in the face. I'm pissed for him that when I went to take him off and told him to calm down, he tried to double leg me," Malo said.

Play video content Kick/Rajaplus

"If he would have double legged me, he would have done the same thing to me that he did to Stu, you know?"

Thankfully, that didn't happen. Order was restored, and Stu was rushed to the hospital. Raja left the venue, but he's not off the hook.

We broke the story on Monday ... LAPD has launched an investigation, and many are calling for Rampage's son to be criminally charged.

There's a bunch more with Malo ... who gives his perspective on the beer can incident before the in-ring attack. He also reacts to WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry placing (some) blame on Stu for what happened.

Play video content TMZSports.com

As Smith continues his road to recovery, fans and supporters have stepped up for the wrestler in a big way, donating around $150K to a GoFundMe designed to help cover medical expenses.